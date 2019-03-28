Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-3 loss to the Reds on Opening Day.

The Pirates left fielder hit the homer in the eighth, and then in the following frame, he came up with the bases loaded and two outs. Dickerson battled, fouling off seven pitches, but he ultimately grounded out to end the game. Dickerson hit 13 home runs in his first season with the Pirates last year, but he's supposed to be taking more of a power approach in 2019. It wouldn't at all be a surprise to see Dickerson reach the 20-homer plateau this year like he did with the Rays a couple years ago.