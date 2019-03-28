Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep in Cincinnati
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-3 loss to the Reds on Opening Day.
The Pirates left fielder hit the homer in the eighth, and then in the following frame, he came up with the bases loaded and two outs. Dickerson battled, fouling off seven pitches, but he ultimately grounded out to end the game. Dickerson hit 13 home runs in his first season with the Pirates last year, but he's supposed to be taking more of a power approach in 2019. It wouldn't at all be a surprise to see Dickerson reach the 20-homer plateau this year like he did with the Rays a couple years ago.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong numbers against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong start continues•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Starting in left field Friday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep in return•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Added to lineup•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still not ready for action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...