Dickerson (ankle) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Phillies.

Dickerson was cleared to serve as the designated hitter but hasn't returned to the field just yet due to an ankle injury. Luckily, he only had to trot around the bases Thursday after slugging his second spring homer in the bottom of the first inning. The Pirates will understandably take it easy with Dickerson moving forward, and his next opportunity to take the field will come Friday against the Rays.

