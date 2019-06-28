Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep Thursday
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Astros on Thursday.
The home run was his first since Opening Day, as the outfielder has missed much of the season with a shoulder injury. Dickerson went 6-for-12 with four doubles and a homer in the three-game series against Houston. The outfielder, who has two homers and a double in 16 at-bats against Friday's starter Jhoulys Chacin, is slashing .381/.400/.643 in 45 June plate appearances.
