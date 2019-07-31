Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep twice
Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in an 11-4 victory against the Reds on Tuesday.
Any potential suitors for Dickerson should be pleased he appears to be healthy -- Dickerson missed three straight games before Tuesday because of a groin injury. Before the injury, he was performing well too, as he's batted .464 with five extra-base hits in his last nine games. Dickerson is hitting .317 with a .556 slugging percentage, 25 RBI, 20 runs and one steal in 126 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...