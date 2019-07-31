Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in an 11-4 victory against the Reds on Tuesday.

Any potential suitors for Dickerson should be pleased he appears to be healthy -- Dickerson missed three straight games before Tuesday because of a groin injury. Before the injury, he was performing well too, as he's batted .464 with five extra-base hits in his last nine games. Dickerson is hitting .317 with a .556 slugging percentage, 25 RBI, 20 runs and one steal in 126 at-bats this season.