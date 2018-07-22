Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes yard Sunday yet again
Dickerson belted a two-run homer Sunday, going 4-for-5 with three runs against the Reds.
He now has five home runs in the last four games and has played a large factor in Pittsburgh's current nine-game winning streak. Dickerson has collected eight multi-hit performances in 16 July contests, including four straight. If he's on the trade market, then he's done nothing but increase his value over the last few weeks.
