Dickerson went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Reds.

That's now four homers in three games sandwiched around the All-Star break for Dickerson, giving him 10 blasts on the year to go along with his .307/.341/.493 slash line. He's also providing some sneaky value on the basepaths -- he only has six steals on the season, but three of them have come in July.