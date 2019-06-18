Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Dickerson has started just five times in 10 games since returning from a shoulder injury. With a crowded outfield in Pittsburgh, it makes sense that he'd sit against lefties such as Tuesday's starter Daniel Norris. He could find himself on the best quite a bit over the next few games, with the Pirates facing southpaws in three of their next four contests.

