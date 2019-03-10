Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Held out Sunday
Dickerson (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Yankees.
Dickerson will be held out Sunday after leaving Saturday's exhibition contest with a sore ankle. He is considered day-to-day, so he should have a chance to return to action as soon as Monday.
