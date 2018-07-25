Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench Wednesday
Dickerson (hamstring) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.
Dickerson called the left hamstring injury he sustained in Tuesday's 9-4 victory "very mild," but the Pirates will err on the side of caution nonetheless and hold out their leadoff hitter for the series finale. Jordan Luplow checks into left field in place of Dickerson and will also fill the table-setting role.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Injury appears mild•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes yard Sunday yet again•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes yard twice against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Rediscovering power stroke•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Smacks seventh homer Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...