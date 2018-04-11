Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench Wednesday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Dickerson is off to a strong start in his first season as a Pirate -- .342 batting average, nine RBI -- but he'll head to the bench for a night off with lefty Jon Lester taking the hill for Chicago. Sean Rodriguez will pick up a start in left field to replace him.
