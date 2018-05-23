Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits rough patch
Dickerson, who went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday, is batting .200/.238/.275 in his last 42 plate appearances.
The outfielder is a notoriously streaky hitter. His recent slump may be nothing more than a blip but it's interesting to note his OPS has slipped nearly 100 points (.922 to .826) since May 8. He's set to bat his customary fifth in the lineup Wednesday against Homer Bailey and the Reds.
