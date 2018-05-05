Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits two-run home run
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's win over the Brewers.
The home run was Dickerson's third within the last five games, and he now has 22 RBI and 18 runs on the season. The 28-year-old's slash line stands at .313/.357/.539, and he's struck out just 12 times against 11 walks in 115 at-bats. Dickerson has been a welcome addition to a Pirates club that currently has the fifth-best batting average (.255) in the majors.
