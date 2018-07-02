Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Homers on Sunday
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Padres.
Dickerson drove an offering from Tyson Ross over the right-field wall in the second inning for his sixth home run of the season. It was his first home run since May 4, and after slugging .538 in April and .465 in May, he recorded just a .303 mark in June. Similarly, his stolen base was his first since May 2, and he had not attempted a steal since June 5. While he is still playing regularly, Dickerson has started to lose some at-bats due to his drawn out struggles.
