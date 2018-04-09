Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Homers Sunday
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.
Dickerson followed a Gregory Polanco two-run home run Sunday with a solo shot of his own, his first of the season. He has hit fifth in the lineup and been productive with multiple extra-base hits that have led to seven RBI and six runs scored in the early going. The cold weather and change in park haven't slowed him, a positive indicator for his production going forward.
