Pirates' Corey Dickerson: In Wednesday's lineup
Dickerson (foot) will bat atop the order and man left field against Colorado on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson will not miss any additional time following Tuesday's removal after fouling a ball off his left foot. Across 95 games this year, Dickerson is hitting .312/.346/.504 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI and six stolen bases.
