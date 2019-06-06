Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Joining Pirates in Milwaukee
Dickerson (shoulder) will join the Pirates in Milwaukee ahead of Friday's series opener against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson has been cleared to rejoin the Pirates after completing a nine-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 4-for-33 (.182) with four RBI and a 3:8 BB:K in those contests. Bryan Reynolds has held his own in Dickerson's absence, so it remains to be seen how playing time will shake out upon his return. The 30-year-old Dickerson appeared in just four games prior to landing on the shelf with a shoulder injury.
