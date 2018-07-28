Dickerson (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Despite Dickerson claiming Friday that he wasn't even dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the team will opt to give him 10 or more days to get right. Austin Meadows was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move, although he is not in the lineup. Jordan Luplow has been getting the starts in left field while Dickerson has been out, but Meadows figures to get starts against most righties going forward. Dickerson will be eligible to return on Aug. 4.

