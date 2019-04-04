Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Lands on IL
Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a posterior right shoulder strain, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This was expected. While Dickerson remains without an exact timetable for his return, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reported earlier Thursday that the outfielder could be sidelined for up to a month due to the issue. Jordan Lyles (side), who is scheduled to start Thursday against the Reds, was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move. Pablo Reyes and Jason Martin, who is expected to be summoned from the minors, are candidates to see increased opportunities in Dickerson's absence.
