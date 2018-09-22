Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Late season resurgence continues
DIckerson went 2-for-4 with a triple and two-run homer Friday against Milwaukee.
The home run was his 11th of the season and first since July 22. Dickerson is batting .361 in his last 36 at-bats, including four multiple-hit efforts and eight extra-base hits. He had only three extra-base knocks (all doubles) in his previous 106 plate appearances. For the season, Dickerson is batting .296 and has a chance to finish with a .300-plus batting mark for the first time since 2015.
