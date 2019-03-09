Dickerson left Saturday's game after appearing to injure his leg while sliding into second base.

He walked off the field and remained in the dugout, making it possible the injury isn't too severe. Dickerson is expected to serve as the team's regular left fielder as he enters his free agent year. The 29-year-old hit .300 with 13 homers and eight stolen bases in 2018, winning his first Gold Glove.