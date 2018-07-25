Dickerson exited Tuesday's game against the Indians with left hamstring discomfort.

Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBI prior to leaving the game. The Pirates specified the injury as hamstring "discomfort" which seems to bode well for the severity of the injury, but more will be known as the 29-year-old undergoes further testing.

