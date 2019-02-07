Corey Dickerson, who will become a free agent following the 2019 season, is set to enter his second season as the Pirates' full-time left fielder.

He won his first Gold Glove in 2018, playing more than 100 games (124) in the outfield for the first time. Dickerson lived up to his reputation as a strong first-half player, slashing .328/.351/.517 with 11 home runs in his first 367 plate appearances. When he returned from a disabled list stint in early August, the 29-year-old batted .259/.283/.380 with two homers in 166 plate appearances. Given the Pirates' thrifty ways, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team look to trade Dickerson -- who will make $8.5 million this summer -- prior to the deadline.