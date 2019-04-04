Pirates' Corey Dickerson: May require IL stint
The Pirates haven't ruled out the possibility of placing Dickerson (shoulder) on the injured list, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Dickerson is tentatively being viewed as day-to-day with a sore right shoulder, which limited him to a pinch-hitting role Wednesday against the Cardinals. It's unclear if Dickerson will be ready to re-enter the lineup at any point during the four-game series with the Reds that begins Thursday, so the possibility of him landing on the IL would increase with each start he misses. Jason Martin would be the top candidate for a promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis in the event Dickerson is shut down.
