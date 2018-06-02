Dickerson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Dickerson recorded an RBI double -- his 16th of the year -- off reliever Sam Tuivailala in the eighth inning. Dickerson now has 24 extra-base hits this season, and is slashing .314/.349/.495 with 32 RBI and 26 runs scored. He's so far proven to be a consistent hitter this year, hitting .323 in April and .307 in May.