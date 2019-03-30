Pirates' Corey Dickerson: On fire in Cincinnati
Dickerson is 5-for-17 with a pair of home runs off Saturday starter Sonny Gray.
After homering Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, Dickerson lifted his career slash line to .440/.472/.960 with seven homers in 50 career at-bats in Cincinnati. The left fielder will follow Starling Marte and bat third against the Reds on Saturday.
