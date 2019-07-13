Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Out again Saturday
Dickerson (groin) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.
He appeared as a pinch hitter in Friday's game, so it seems like Dickerson is close to a return, but not quite ready to play nine innings in the field. Melky Cabrera will get the start in right field, hitting fifth.
