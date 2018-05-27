Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Out of lineup Sunday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
The Pirates are expected to employ a four-man outfield for the time being with top prospect Austin Meadows currently swinging a hot bat following his mid-May promotion. Dickerson, who is hitting .310 this month, will find himself on the bench Sunday with Meadows taking over in left field.
