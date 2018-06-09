Dickerson is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Dickerson will retreat to the bench with left-hander Jon Lester on the bump for Chicago during Saturday's matinee. In his stead, Austin Meadows will get a start in the outfield and bat second. Over 58 games this year, Dickerson is hitting .321 with an .843 OPS.