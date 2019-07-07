Dickerson (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Dickerson was removed from Saturday's contest with right groin discomfort and will remain on the bench Sunday in advance of the All-Star break. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but the Pirates will still attempt to avoid using the 30-year-old off the bench, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

More News
Our Latest Stories