Dickerson (shoulder) was spotted taking part in fielding drills Tuesday, though he didn't do any throwing, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It would appear as though Dickerson is still shut down from both throwing and hitting, but it's a positive sign that he was able to get some fielding work in. The Pirates have yet to reveal when Dickerson will begin to ramp up his baseball activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories