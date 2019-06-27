Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Reaches base five times Wednesday
Dickerson went 4-for-4 with one walk, three doubles and three RBI against the Astros on Wednesday.
After going hitless in his first start after returning from the injured list, Dickerson has gone 15-for-35 with eight doubles and 11 RBI. Although the outfielder has started only eight of 16 games since coming back, he has made four of six starts and figures to remain active with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) sent to the IL. Additionally, the Pirates have incentive to play him liberally as they've made no secret about their intentions to trade the 30-year-old.
