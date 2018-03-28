Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Ready for Opening Day

Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth against the Tigers on Thursday.

The recently acquired outfielder is batting .600 in 10 at-bats against Zimmermann with two doubles and a home run. Dickerson batted .348 in 46 spring at-bats, though he compiled a 0:9 BB:K with no homers. He's expected to serve as Pittsburgh's everyday left fielder. Manager Clint Hurdle added that Dickerson could see time batting leadoff, occasionally.