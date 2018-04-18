Dickerson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

With an 0-for-4 showing Tuesday, Dickerson saw his 11-game hit streak draw to a close. Over that stretch, Dickerson slashed an incredible .432/.458/.705 while chipping in 11 RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases. He'll remain a mainstay in the heart of the order against right-handed pitching, but Dickerson will occasionally receive days off against southpaws, as will be the case Wednesday with lefty Kyle Freeland twirling for Colorado.

