Dickerson hit his second homer in as many games Friday, going 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Cincinnati.

Since seeing his batting average drift below the .300 mark at the end of June, Dickerson has slashed .352/.375/.667 with 10 extra-base hits in 56 plate appearances in July. He's even thrown in a couple stolen bases. The lefty moved into the leadoff slot July 9 and hasn't looked back. With 81 games in the outfield, Dickerson is approaching his career high of 105 games set in 2014 for Colorado. He remains a potential trade candidate and will be eligible for one final year of arbitration in 2019.