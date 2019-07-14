Dickerson (groin) is starting in left field and batting sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Dickerson came off the bench for the first two games out of the All-Star break but is ready to return to the starting nine for the series finale. The 30-year-old has a .459 OPS in his last 10 games but will look to turn things around Sunday versus Cubs starter Jose Quintana.