Dickerson is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.

Dickerson -- who is currently part of a three-man rotation in the outfield with Gregory Polanco and Melky Cabrera -- has started just one of three games since returning from the injured list over the weekend, going 0-for-3 in that appearance. Bryan Reynolds, Starling Marte and Polanco are starting from left to right in the outfield Monday.