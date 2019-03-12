Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Tuesday
Dickerson (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Twins, according to Adam Berry of MLB.com.
Dickerson will miss a third straight day of action after leaving Saturday's exhibition contest with his injury. He and the rest of the Pirates will have a team off day Wednesday; and with Dickerson considered day-to-day, it's possible he could return to the lineup after that.
