Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Wednesday
Dickerson (hamstring) is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mets, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
He suffered a reportedly mild hamstring injury in Tuesday's game, and will miss his second straight contest as a result. Jordan Luplow will get the start in left field against lefty Steven Matz, which would have made some sense even if Dickerson were healthy, so it's possible the Pirates are just taking advantage of that matchup to get him an extra day of rest.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Injury appears mild•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes yard Sunday yet again•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes yard twice against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Rediscovering power stroke•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...