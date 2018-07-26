Dickerson (hamstring) is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mets, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

He suffered a reportedly mild hamstring injury in Tuesday's game, and will miss his second straight contest as a result. Jordan Luplow will get the start in left field against lefty Steven Matz, which would have made some sense even if Dickerson were healthy, so it's possible the Pirates are just taking advantage of that matchup to get him an extra day of rest.