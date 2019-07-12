Dickerson (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Dickerson sustained the groin injury Saturday and will take at least one extra day out of the lineup following the All-Star break. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 30-year-old indicated he recovered from the groin issue over the break, but he nonetheless remains on the bench Friday. Bryan Reynolds slides over to left field with Melky Cabrera starting in right.