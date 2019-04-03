Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Retreats to bench
Dickerson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
There has been no word of any injury, so it appears the Pirates -- who had Tuesday off -- are simply looking to give Dickerson an extended breather. J.B. Shuck will occupy left field and hit seventh his place. The outfielder is 2-for-12 with a homer and double through three games.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: On fire in Cincinnati•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep in Cincinnati•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong numbers against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong start continues•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Starting in left field Friday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...