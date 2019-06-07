Dickerson (shoulder) will be activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dickerson completed a nine-game rehab stint with Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the week and has joined the Pirates in Milwaukee ahead of his activation. Bryan Reynolds has performed well in his absence with a .953 OPS and it remains to be seen how the Pirates will divide the playing time in the outfield upon Dickerson's return.