Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Returning from IL on Saturday
Dickerson (shoulder) will be activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dickerson completed a nine-game rehab stint with Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the week and has joined the Pirates in Milwaukee ahead of his activation. Bryan Reynolds has performed well in his absence with a .953 OPS and it remains to be seen how the Pirates will divide the playing time in the outfield upon Dickerson's return.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Joining Pirates in Milwaukee•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Free of shoulder pain•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still no timetable•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...