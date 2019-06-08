Dickerson (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Dickerson played just four games this season before going down with a shoulder injury in early April. He's been deemed ready to go despite going 4-for-33 at the plate on his nine-game rehab assignment. Bryan Reynolds has posted a strong .969 OPS while filling in for Dickerson and may not give up playing time too easily.

