Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Returns to lineup
Dickerson (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday in his first start since coming off the disabled list.
He had a rough day at the plate, stranding four runners (three in scoring position) in a 2-1 loss. Dickerson and the Pirates head to Colorado, where the outfielder played his first three seasons. He went 6-for-11 in his only return to Colorado as an opponent with Tampa Bay in 2016. Dickerson ranks fourth in the NL with a .314 batting average.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Activated from 10-day DL•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Could return Saturday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Lands on DL with hamstring strain•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still out Friday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...