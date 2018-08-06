Dickerson (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday in his first start since coming off the disabled list.

He had a rough day at the plate, stranding four runners (three in scoring position) in a 2-1 loss. Dickerson and the Pirates head to Colorado, where the outfielder played his first three seasons. He went 6-for-11 in his only return to Colorado as an opponent with Tampa Bay in 2016. Dickerson ranks fourth in the NL with a .314 batting average.