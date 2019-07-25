Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Scores four times in loss
Dickerson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, four runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 14-8 loss to the Cardinals.
With Bryan Reynolds getting the day off, Dickerson moved into the No. 2 spot in the lineup and took full advantage of the favorable positioning ahead of the red-hot Starling Marte. The four runs Dickerson scored matched his output from the prior 15 games combined. Dickerson will move down to his usual No. 6 spot in the order for Thursday's series finale and should see his scoring opportunities diminish as a result.
