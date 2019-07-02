Dickerson went 2-for-6 with an RBI double and a pair of runs scored in Monday's rout over the Cubs.

Dickerson scored on a Colin Moran double in the second inning to stretch the Pirates' lead to six. He hit an RBI double himself in the fifth inning to give his team a seven-run lead. Dickerson is now hitting .310/.359/.549 on the season through 78 plate appearances.