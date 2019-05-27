Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Shifted to 60-Day injured list
Dickerson (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day injured list on Monday.
Dickerson has been on the injured list since April 4, and has been shifted to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Alex McRae. Dickerson recently began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, and could return to the team as early as June 4.
