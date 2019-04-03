Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sidelined with sore shoulder
Dickerson is dealing with a sore right shoulder, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
This helps explain why Dickerson wasn't in the lineup following Tuesday's off day. The severity of the issue is not yet clear, so the outfielder should be considered day-to-day for the time being. J.B. Shuck is starting in left field and hitting seventh in his place Wednesday.
