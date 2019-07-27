Dickerson (groin) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Dickerson is still being evaluated after leaving Friday's series opener in the third inning due to left groin discomfort. Melky Cabrera will start in left field and bat second against left-hander Steven Matz. The 30-year-old outfielder was 7-for-18 over his last five starts with five runs scored and three walks.