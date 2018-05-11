Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sits out Friday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants.
Dickerson is off to an excellent start this season, batting .323/.361/.534 through 144 plate appearances. It doesn't appear to be a fluke, as his .328 BABIP exactly matches his career figure. Instead, he's simply stopped striking out, cutting his strikeout rate from 24.2 percent last season to just 9.7 percent so far this year. Sean Rodriguez will start in left field in his place Friday.
